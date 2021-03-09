UAMS COVID-19 report: Arkansas per capita death rate higher than New York, Florida, California

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) released a report Tuesday showing the state has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 deaths in the country.

According to the report published March 5, Arkansas’s per capita COVID-19 death rates surpass New York, Texas, Florida and California.

Faculty with the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health forecast say there will be an increase of 14,000 COVID-19 cases by March 15.

According to the 15-day models, Arkansans between ages 35 and 59 have the most COVID-19 diagnoses.

Researchers noted in the bi-weekly report one in 20 people in every Arkansas county have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and in 24 counties, one in 10 people have been diagnosed with the virus at some time during the pandemic.

The highest number of hospitalizations in Arkansas is people ages 60 to 74.

In the report, researchers forecast while children younger than 17 have the fewest number of hospitalizations, it is anticipated 54 more children will be hospitalized with COVID-19 in the next two weeks.

According to the 15-day models, there could be an additional 742 COVID-19 deaths by March 15, bringing the death toll in Arkansas to 6,034.

UAMS officials say the 60-day model shows slower growth in new COVID-19 cases. Researchers say this could be due to the recent winter storms. The 60-day models could change based on COVID-19 variants and the speed of public vaccinations. According to the report, researchers do not expect the current vaccination programs to have a significant impact on COVID-19 transmission until mid-April or later.

Researchers say they are seeing declining cases and a declining number of daily COVID-19 tests, which means a number of asymptomatic infections could be missing.

You can see the full report below.

There are 3,593 active cases as of Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

As of Monday, 5,343 people have died from COVID-19 in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to ADH, there have been 742,204 COVID-19 vaccine doses given and 1,223,700 doses received or allocated as of Monday.