Two cases of Brazil COVID-19 variant found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed on Thursday two identified cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known as the Brazil P.1 variant in Louisiana.

The cases were found in the Greater New Orleans area and Southwest Louisiana.

According to the LDH, neither of the people had traveled recently nor had they received the COVID-19 vaccine. The LDH also says it is likely that there are more undetected cases of the Brazil variant circulating in the state.

As of now, there are 3 different COVID-19 variants making the rounds in Louisiana: B.1.1.7 (U.K.), B.1.427/429 (California), and P.1 (Brazil). The LDH says the COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against these variants.

The LDH is also continuing to recommend measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings as other ways to prevent infection.