Trillion Dollar Stimulus Bill Stalls in Senate

(NBC News) A trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus bill has stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Democrats argue the bill sends money to corporations without guarantees it will be passed on to workers left without a paycheck during closures.

Debate over the bill comes as Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware join the growing list of states issuing stay-home orders, closing many businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Five Republican senators won’t be taking part in the vote. Four have placed themselves in self-isolation after close contact with Kentucky’s Senator Rand Paul, who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over the weekend.

