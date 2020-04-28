BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana business groups say business owners are impatient to open back up after more than a month shut down because of COVID-19.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15, with a few small changes.
Edwards says parts of the state haven’t shown enough progress in fighting the coronavirus outbreak to make bigger changes.
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry says businesses kept open have shown they can take steps to protect the public.
The National Federation of Independent Businesses’ Louisiana office says the continued closures will be hard on the economy.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- City of West Monroe clarifies new guidelines issued by Gov. Edwards for reopening local businesses
- Monroe Police searching for missing woman last seen over two weeks ago
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 218 new cases, 61 new deaths
- Trade groups: Louisiana businesses champing at COVID-19 bit
- Louisiana lawmakers approve emergency summer elections plan