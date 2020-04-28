Trade groups: Louisiana businesses champing at COVID-19 bit

Closed businesses are seen on Bourbon Street due to the coronavirus pandemic, in New Orleans, Friday, April 24, 2020. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

On the occasion of her 30th birthday, Raluca Giurgiutiu, left, kisses her boyfriend Matt Marler, who arranged to have musician Alex Pianovich serenade Raluca with a grand piano in the back of a pickup truck in New Orleans, Friday, April 24, 2020. Through the power of imaginative friends, Marler was able to put on the Esplanade Avenue serenade with the help of Jacques Ferland, a piano repairman, who had an old piano placed in the back of his pickup for Pianovich to play. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

Antoine’s Restaurant can be seen on the empty corner of Royal and St. Louis streets in the French Quarter during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in New Orleans, Friday, April 24, 2020. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about what it takes to try and restart the economy and addressing steps being taken to fight the Coronavirus along with the status of cases in the state during a news conference at the GOHSEP Friday April 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Closed businesses are seen on Bourbon Street due to the coronavirus pandemic, in New Orleans, Friday, April 24, 2020. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana business groups say business owners are impatient to open back up after more than a month shut down because of COVID-19.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15, with a few small changes.

Edwards says parts of the state haven’t shown enough progress in fighting the coronavirus outbreak to make bigger changes.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry says businesses kept open have shown they can take steps to protect the public.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses’ Louisiana office says the continued closures will be hard on the economy.

