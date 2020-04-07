Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Town of Mangham sets curfew, warns residents of breaking curfew

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANGHAM, La. — The Town of Mangham has issued a curfew effective immediately.

According to the Mangham Police Department, the curfew will be from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM until further notice.

They say that people out after curfew hours must have the proper documentation from your employer allowing you to be out or you will be issued a citation.

Mangham Police are also asking for people to follow social distancing guidelines. House parties or gatherings of any kind during the pandemic are also prohibited until further notice.

They stress that if a resident disobeys the curfew or has a gatherings, they will be issued a ticket.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories