Town of Mangham sets curfew, warns residents of breaking curfew

MANGHAM, La. — The Town of Mangham has issued a curfew effective immediately.

According to the Mangham Police Department, the curfew will be from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM until further notice.

They say that people out after curfew hours must have the proper documentation from your employer allowing you to be out or you will be issued a citation.

Mangham Police are also asking for people to follow social distancing guidelines. House parties or gatherings of any kind during the pandemic are also prohibited until further notice.

They stress that if a resident disobeys the curfew or has a gatherings, they will be issued a ticket.

