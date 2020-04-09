Town of Farmerville now under curfew

FARMERVILLE, La. — The Town of Farmerville has implemented a curfew for their residents.
The curfew is set for 9 pm to 5 am for residents who are 18 or older. A curfew from 7 pm to 7 am has been set for minors.
