Town of Farmerville now under curfew

FARMERVILLE, La. — The Town of Farmerville has implemented a curfew for their residents.

The curfew is set for 9 pm to 5 am for residents who are 18 or older. A curfew from 7 pm to 7 am has been set for minors.

