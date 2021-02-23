Teachers make up the 475k more Louisianans who can now make appointments to get COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – K-12 teachers and staff are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.

“We do expect that any moment now, if it hasn’t happened already,” said Kristen Gradney with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Centers in Schools.

Starting Monday, 475,000 more people in Louisiana, including K-12 teachers and staff, pregnant people, and people with certain health concerns are eligible to get the shot.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools along with HCS opened a vaccine appointment request form on Friday. Schedulers started contacting employees Monday to schedule appointments.

Gradney explained, “Just know that everyone who wants to be vaccinated, will be vaccinated. This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Gradney said they expect about 1,300 East Baton Rouge Parish teachers to sign up. Teachers in Livingston Parish are being encouraged to make appointments with a pharmacy closest to them.

Experts said remember, the first shot is only the first step.

“It’s just like when you get medication from your physician and they always say make sure you take the full dose, said Gradney. “So we want to make sure you get that second vaccination so that you have the maximum amount of immunity that you can have. So while the first dose is going to have some, we really need that full immunity. That’s what’s going to keep us healthy, out of the hospital, and really help you fight the virus.”

EBRPSS employees who wish to receive the vaccination can request a vaccine appointment.

