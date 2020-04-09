Sterlington Police Department wants to help celebrate quarantined children’s birthdays

STERLINGTON, La. — A local police department is looking to bring some smiles to children in Sterlington who aren’t able to celebrate their birthday due to quarantine.

According to a post on the Sterlington Police Department Facebook page, the department says that they would be happy to come to the child’s home, flash some lights, sound the siren, and even sing happy birthday to them.

To do this, just message the department’s Facebook page with the name of the child, address, date and time for the visit.

This is only available for those who live in Sterlington everyday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

