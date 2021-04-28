Statewide mask mandate lifted starting Wednesday

Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the statewide mask mandate in effect since July 2020 will be lifted, turning the decision on whether to require them over to local leaders.

Now, the decision on whether to require mask usage rests on the shoulders of local leaders.

The mandate does still stay in effect for K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, state government buildings under the governor’s control, and health care facilities.

The latest mandate does adjust the Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions for sporting events, live music venues, event spaces, reception halls and large indoor gatherings. Without a mask mandate, those events can take place with 75% of their occupancy capacity. With an enforced mask mandate, they can move to 100% capacity.

This came on the same day the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a mask outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.