State of Emergency issued in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Police Jury has called a State of Emergency for Morehouse Parish.

This is a result of the threat of COVID-19, according to the police jury.

The State of Emergency took effect at 9 AM on Thursday morning.

