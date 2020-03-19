State of Emergency issued in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Police Jury has called a State of Emergency for Morehouse Parish.
This is a result of the threat of COVID-19, according to the police jury.
The State of Emergency took effect at 9 AM on Thursday morning.
