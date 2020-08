MONROE, La. — St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe is hosting a blood drive where you can donate blood to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

The blood drive will be in a LifeShare bus at 309 Jackson Street on Thursday, August 27 from 1:00 PM – 7 PM and again on Friday, August 28 from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

You can contact Johnnie Caples at (318)966-7355 or email him at Johnnie.Caples@fmolhs.org for more information.