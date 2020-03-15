St. Francis Medical Center releases updated visitor guidelines, ends public attendance at chapel Mass

MONROE, La. — The St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe has announced updates to their visitor guidelines and screening criteria to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new guidelines, patients will only be allowed to have one adult visitor per day. The visitor must also have their temperature checked and must answer a few questions before being allowed to visit the patient.

The hospital will also no longer allow anyone who has been to Orleans or Jefferson Parish within the past two weeks to enter the facility.

St. Francis Medical Center is also temporarily stopping all public attendance at the hospital chapel’s Mass. They say that Mass will still be held but it will only be available to patients via the closed-circuit television system within the hospital.

According to St. Francis Medical Center, these changes will take effect on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Continue reading to see the full press release:

St. Francis Medical Center today announced updates to its visitor guidelines and screening criteria that will go into effect tomorrow, March 16 until further notice. New criteria include limiting visitation to one adult visitor per patient per day, and no person who has visited Orleans or Jefferson Parish in the last 14 days will be allowed to enter the facility.

Visitor guidelines:

1. Visitation of patients will be limited to one visitor (18 years or older) per patient, per day

2. Visitors must receive a temperature check and answer the following questions:

Do you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

In the last 14 days, have you had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, someone under investigation for COVID-19 or are ill with a respiratory illness?

Do you live in a community where there have been multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases?

Have you visited Orleans Parish or Jefferson Parish in the past 14 days?

Have you traveled internationally within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission?

If the visitor has a fever or answers “yes” to any of these questions, they will not be allowed to enter the facility. In addition to these precautions, St. Francis will be temporarily discontinuing public attendance at hospital chapel Mass. Daily Mass will continue to be celebrated, however the Service will instead be made available for patients via the closed circuit television system. Members of the hospital’s Pastoral Care team will serve as Eucharistic Ministers for the distribution of communion to patients and team members who request it.St. Francis Medical Center continues to remind the community that we all play an important part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, influenza and all other viruses. We should all continue to practice social distancing, frequently wash our hands, cover coughs, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care physician. For more information and resources on COVID-19, visit stfran.com/COVID19.

