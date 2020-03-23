St. Francis Medical Center in need of facemasks

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Chamber of Commerce is asking for people to help the St. Francis Medical Center out by sewing reusable facemasks.

They say that if you are able to sew and are willing to make them, instructions can be found by clicking here. Afterward, you can drop off the masks at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

If you plan on dropping off any masks, the Monroe Chamber asks that you call 318-614-2833 to make sure that someone is there to assist you.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: