Shreveport Diocese taking precautions against Coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Catholic Diocese of Shreveport is taking steps to keep its parishioners safe from the potential spread of the Coronavirus.

Bishop Francis Malone sent out a memo Tuesday, outlining those steps:

Those who feel ill should not attend Mass

I strongly encourage the temporary discontinuation of the Precious Blood at Mass

Members of the faithful should be encouraged (not required) to receive Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue

Eucharistic Ministers should be reminded to wash (sanitize) their hands prior to and after the distribution of the Eucharist

Where there is a custom of holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer, this should be discouraged; as an alternate to shaking hands at the sign of peace, a bow might be suggested

Finally, an inclusion of prayers for a cure should be included in the universal prayers we offer at Mass

On Monday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said he expects Louisiana to eventually see its own cases of the coronavirus., but no state case has been confirmed.

Edwards did say about two dozen people in the state have isolated themselves in their homes in a self-quarantine, upon the advice of the CDC.

