Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Press Release) – Upon being notified last night that he’d been exposed to an individual with coronavirus, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was tested today for COVID-19.
That test was positive.
Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy.
