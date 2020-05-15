Richland Parish announces free mobile COVID-19 self-test sites, dates

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Richland Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness has announced free mobile community-based self-test sites for COVID-19 in Richland Parish.
The free self-testing will take place at the following locations from 8 AM to 11 AM on the listed dates:
- Monday, June 1 — Delhi Elementary School
- Tuesday, June 2 — Delhi Elementary School
- Wednesday, June 3 — Rayville Elementary School
- Thursday, June 4 — Rayville Elementary School
- Friday, June 5 — Alto Public Boat Launch/Old Bend Of River Restaurant
- Monday, June 8 — Mangham High School
- Tuesday, June 9 — Holly Ridge Elementary School
- Wednesday, June 10 — Start Elementary School
- Thursday, June 11 — Hebert Public Boat Launch
Each site will test only 50 people per day so it is first come, first served.
A Medic with the Louisiana National Guard will be on hand to help patients ensure the test is performed properly.
Residents who would like to participate will need the following:
- Must be 18 years or older
- Valid Louisiana ID or Driver’s License
