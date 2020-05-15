Richland Parish announces free mobile COVID-19 self-test sites, dates

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Richland Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness has announced free mobile community-based self-test sites for COVID-19 in Richland Parish.

The free self-testing will take place at the following locations from 8 AM to 11 AM on the listed dates:

Monday, June 1 — Delhi Elementary School

Tuesday, June 2 — Delhi Elementary School

Wednesday, June 3 — Rayville Elementary School

Thursday, June 4 — Rayville Elementary School

Friday, June 5 — Alto Public Boat Launch/Old Bend Of River Restaurant

Monday, June 8 — Mangham High School

Tuesday, June 9 — Holly Ridge Elementary School

Wednesday, June 10 — Start Elementary School

Thursday, June 11 — Hebert Public Boat Launch

Each site will test only 50 people per day so it is first come, first served.

A Medic with the Louisiana National Guard will be on hand to help patients ensure the test is performed properly.

Residents who would like to participate will need the following:

Must be 18 years or older

Valid Louisiana ID or Driver’s License

