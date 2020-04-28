Regions Bank, Regions Foudation announces grants to support COVID-19 and Tornado Relief in NELA

MONROE, La. — On Tuesday, Regions Bank announced a $10,000 grant to the United Way of Northeast Louisiana to support the COVID-19 Response Fund. Regions Foundation also announced a separate $10,000 grant for the Tornado Relief Fund.

According to a press release from Regions Bank, the funding will be used to support short-term and long-term services related to the recent tornadoes and the coronavirus crisis.

“Between the recent tornadoes and the ongoing pandemic, our community is facing two incredible challenges. It is our hope that this $20,000 combined contribution from Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation will help make this difficult time easier for the people of Monroe and Northeast Louisiana.” Kevin Smith, Monroe Market Executive for Regions Bank.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: