Putting Masks To The Test

(KARK) – Now that face masks are a requirement when out in public in many places, people want to know which mask is the most effective.

The biology department at the University of Arkansas Little Rock recently helped put four kinds of masks to the test.

The N-95 mask, disposable mask, cloth mask and neck gaiter are the most popular, and the put to the test.

Dr. Nawab Ali, a microbiology professor, conducted the tests.

A control group was created by coughing onto a petri dish. The procedure was repeated with each mask, then the dishes were put into an incubator for 72 hours to allow bacteria to grow.

Read more here.