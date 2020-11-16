Public Health Emergency Declaration issued for Town of Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, La. — Mayor Adam Holland has signed a Public Health Emergency Declaration for the Town of Oak Grove due to the increasing number of COVID-19 being reported by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Continue reading for the full press release.

Oak Grove Mayor Adam T. Holland has signed a declaration declaring a Public Health Emergency in the Town of Oak Grove after the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals reported an increase of over 50 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 day reporting period.

Based on the information gathered over the past several months, the average recovery time for most patients from COVID-19 is approximately 14 days.

The Town of Oak Grove gives a weekly 14 and 21 case count estimate each Monday. These figures are derived by taking the present LDHH cumulative figure and subtracting that figure from the nearest 14 and 21 day count from the present day. In its November 16, 2020, report the town reports an estimated 74/88 active cases based on its 14/21 day model respectively, which is up from 24/29 last week.

In his Emergency Declaration Mayor Holland, is requiring all businesses to post signs urging their patrons to wear face coverings and provide hand sanitizer to guest at their entrances. He has also closed the lobby of City Hall.

“We are dedicated to the economic and public health of our community,” Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland said. “And this declaration does both. The Town of Oak Grove will not force our businesses to close again, yet it is our duty as the local government to do as much as we can to protect our citizens at the same time. We urge everyone who does business in Oak Grove to mask up when coming to our town not only for your protection, yet the protection of those around you. Also be reminded to wash hands regularly and maintain proper distance when in the company of those outside of your immediate family.”

The declaration signed by the Mayor will expire December 31, 2020 unless extended or conditions improve to the point where a recension is warranted before that date.

Note: Estimate is based off average recover periods of 14 to 21 days

(Note: Though these figures are taken from the LDHH website they are an estimate as no figures from recovered cases are reported on a per parish basis.)