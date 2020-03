WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – In response to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Executive Order issued on Sunday, March 22, the City of West Monroe has made the following changes to its city buildings and facilities:

City of West Monroe offices and programs will continue to operate to serve the public. Please contact each city department for any questions about services available. The West Ouachita Public Transit will remain available to the public. Call (318) 397-3299 for more information about the Transit System.