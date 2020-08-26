Phase two and other restrictions extended until September 11

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, August 26, 2020 that Louisiana will remain in Phase Two of reopening.

The state wide mask mandate, closure of bars to onsite consumption and gathering size limits in Louisiana for another two weeks, until September 11, 2020. The governor did mention they are seeing progress slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Louisiana has seen improvement in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and this would not be possible without the hard work of the people of Louisiana who have faithfully followed the mitigation measures, including wearing their masks when in public,” said Gov. Edwards.

However, the White House Coronavirus Task Force still has Louisiana in the red zone for new cases. This comes as schools and colleges return to campus, as well as Hurricane Laura is set to impact the state. The state says almost half the state’s parishes’ positive case rates are over ten percent.

“While we have seen drops in hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases, we also know that we have more people moving around because of schools and colleges going back to in-person classes, which is one of the reasons we will stay in Phase 2 for another two weeks,” said Gov. Edwards.

The current order is set to expire on Friday, August 28, 2020. The new extension order was signed Wednesday, August 26, 2020.