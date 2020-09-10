Phase Three of reopening Louisiana begins tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to Gov. Edwards, Louisiana will be moving on to Phase Three of the guidelines set by the White House for reopening the state start tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 11.

Louisiana has been in Phase Two since June 5.

The mask mandate will stay in place. Edwards has made it clear the statewide mask mandate will remain in place regardless of the reopening phase that the state is in until further notice.

To see what may reopen, check out the White House’s guide to reopening the economy here.

Gov. Edwards has yet to make it clear what exactly all will be reopened as some businesses may not fall under the Phase Three guidelines.