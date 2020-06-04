Phase 2 of reopening begins this Friday, but what businesses are allowed to open?

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — As Louisiana prepares to begin the second phase of reopening the state on Friday, some businesses are still questioning if they are allowed to open again and under what circumstances.

On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state will move in to the second phase of reopening on Friday, June 5, 2020. In Phase Two, churches, places of worship, and many more businesses will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity with social distancing, masks for public-facing employees and increased sanitation. In addition, the state strongly recommends that businesses consider offering temperature checks before a person can enter and posting the symptoms of COVID-19 outside with a request that symptomatic individuals not enter.

Businesses that will be able to open at 50 percent occupancy include:

Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops

Shopping malls (including food courts, following restaurant guidance)

Gyms and fitness centers

Barber and beauty shops and nail salons

Movie theaters

Racetracks (not open to spectators)

Museums (including children’s museums), zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)

Bars and breweries with LDH food permits

Massage establishments, spas, and tattoo establishments (under strict guidance from LDH), esthetician services (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board)

Pool halls, bowling alleys and skating rinks (children must be accompanied by an adult)

Event Centers and wedding venues

Outdoor playgrounds and play centers (children must be accompanied by an adult)

Casinos and video poker establishments may open at 50 percent occupancy, but limited to 75 percent of their gaming positions, with spacing to allow for social distancing and with enhanced sanitation. Plans must be submitted to the Gaming Control Board which will issue guidance to these facilities.

Bars and breweries that do not have LDH food permits will be able to open with strict social distancing requirements and patrons seated at 25 percent occupancy.

Arcades and trampoline parks may open under approved plans by the State Fire Marshal, with minors accompanied by parents.

Summer camps were allowed to open with restrictions in Phase One, and additional guidance will be issued. Sleep-away camps are not allowed in Phase Two.

The order will also keep the following businesses closed:

Carnivals

Amusement Parks

Water Parks

Fairs

Contact Sports

Children’s Indoor Play Centers

Theme Parks

Concert and Music Halls

The order also bars live entertainment inside any building or indoor function.

The Governor encourages businesses that can allow employees to work remotely to consider doing so, especially if an employee is at high risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 or shares a household with a high-risk person.

If you are a business owner and would like more information on reopening, click here.

