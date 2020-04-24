Paper stimulus checks start going out today: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin mailing paper checks the week ending April 24. The first round of people to receive checks will be those with an adjusted gross income (AGI) under $10,000.

All single filers, with the exception of those who do not have their tax info on file with the IRS, should receive their stimulus check by the end of June. Head-of-household filers should receive their paper stimulus check no later than July 24, according to The Motley Fool. Married couples with higher income levels, who file jointly could receive their payout as late as the beginning of September.

Find your AGI below to see when your check will be mailed.

Between $10,000 AGI and $20,000 AGI: the week ending May 1.

Between $20,000 AGI and $30,000 AGI: the week ending May 8.

Between $30,000 AGI and $40,000 AGI: the week ending May 15.

Between $40,000 AGI and $50,000 AGI: the week ending May 22.

Between $50,000 AGI and $60,000 AGI: the week ending May 29.

Between $60,000 AGI and $70,000 AGI: the week ending June 5.

Between $70,000 AGI and $80,000 AGI: the week ending June 12.

Between $80,000 AGI and $90,000 AGI: the week ending June 19.

Between $90,000 AGI and $100,000 AGI: the week ending June 26.

Between $100,000 AGI and $110,000 AGI: the week ending July 3.

Between $110,000 AGI and $120,000 AGI: the week ending July 10.

Between $120,000 AGI and $130,000 AGI: the week ending July 17.

Between $130,000 AGI and $140,000 AGI: the week ending July 24.

Between $140,000 AGI and $150,000 AGI: the week ending July 31.

Between $150,000 AGI and $160,000 AGI: the week ending Aug. 7.

Between $160,000 AGI and $170,000 AGI: the week ending Aug. 14.

Between $170,000 AGI and $180,000 AGI: the week ending Aug. 21.

Between $180,000 AGI and $190,000 AGI: the week ending Aug. 28.

Between $190,000 AGI and $198,000 AGI: the week ending Sept. 4.

All other checks (e.g., those who didn’t have tax info on file): the week ending Sept. 11.

