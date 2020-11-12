Ouachita Parish reports 393 new cases of COVID-19 over 48-hour period as state reports 2,173 new cases

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,173 new cases and 34 new deaths on Thursday, November 12, bringing the total number of cases to 191,889 and the total number of deaths to 5,863 for the state.
Thursday’s update reflects two days worth of new cases and deaths due to the LDH not reporting on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
On Thursday, the LDH reported 3,897 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recoveries to 176,107.
In Northeast Louisiana, 590 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,834 total cases and 174 total deaths, an increase of 393 cases and 1 death since Tuesday’s update.
Franklin, Madison, LaSalle, and Caldwell parishes each reported 1 new death as part of Thursday’s update.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,834 cases, 174 deaths (393 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,817 cases, 53 deaths (32 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,442 cases, 53 deaths (24 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,190 cases, 54 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 981 cases, 21 deaths (19 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 964 cases, 29 deaths (22 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 922 cases, 11 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 936 cases, 24 deaths (22 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 746 cases, 21 deaths (10 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 682 cases, 17 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 614 cases, 6 deaths (8 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 565 cases, 12 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 481 cases, 15 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 423 cases, 4 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 406 cases, 14 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 192 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
