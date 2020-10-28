Ouachita Parish Fire District Chief passes away following battle with COVID-19

Coronavirus Information

WEST MONROE, La. — The District Chief for the Ouachita Parish Fire Department has passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

District Chief Chris Lenard passed away on Tuesday night at St. Francis Medical Center.

According to the Ouachita Parish Fire Dept Local 1694 Facebook page, was diagnosed with COVID-19 which led pnuemonia in both of his lungs. Chief Lenard was sedated and on a ventilator according to the October 16 post.

