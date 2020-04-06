One-day-old baby girl among recent spate of COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend in Louisiana

29 people have now died due to the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Seven more people have died since this same time on Friday.

The ages of the latest victims ranged from one-day-old to 90.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, William “Beau” Clark, released the details of the most recent deaths below:

A 90 year old female, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/28/2020. She died on 4/3/2020.



A 71 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/23/2020. He died on 4/3/2020.



A 76 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/30/2020. He died on 4/3/2020.



A 66 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/28/2020. He died on 4/4/2020.



A 61 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/2/2020. He died on 4/4/2020.



A 53 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/27/2020. He died on 4/5/2020.

Each of the above patients had co‐morbidities present. A 1 day old female, whose mother was admitted to an area hospital on 4/1/2020. She died on 4/6/2020.