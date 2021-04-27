Ochsner LSU Health to host vaccination event in Farmerville

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. — A community vaccination event will be coming to Farmerville this week thanks to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 29, at Foster Farms from 7 AM to 10 AM. Hospital workers will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will also be hosting another free community vaccination event in Shreveport on Saturday, May 1.

Appointments are not required for these vaccination events, but they are encouraged. You can schedule your appointment for the Farmerville vaccine site by clicking here or calling 318-330-7599. Walk-ins are also welcomed but will be based on vaccine availability.