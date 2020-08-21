Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe to offer free COVID-19 testing at Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Monroe representatives say they will be on the Grambling State University campus for two days to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.

The event will be held Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center as long as supplies last.

According to Ochsner LSU Health, testing will be conducted by medical professionals, said Beverly Vonshea Lewis, Director of Economic Development and Community Health Initiatives at Ochsner LSU Health.

The testing site is open to Louisiana residents over 2 years of age who are not displaying any symptoms of illness. Participants should bring a photo ID and insurance card if they have insurance. People who do not have insurance will be accepted for testing and no insurance will be billed, Lewis said.

Results will be available within three to four days through the MyChart patient portal or by phone, she said.

More on Grambling State’s coronavirus prevention and response can be found at gram.edu/coronavirus.