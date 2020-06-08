Ochsner LSU Health holding two COVID-19 testing sites in Lincoln Parish this week

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — The Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Monroe has announced two COVID-19 testing sites for Lincoln Parish but says that the testing is for those without symptoms.

The first testing site will be located at the Jonesboro City Hall from Monday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 10. This location will be open from 9 AM until 3:30 PM.

The second site will be located at the Lincoln Parish Library Event Center in Ruston on Thursday, June 11, and Friday, June 12. That site will be open from 9 AM until 4 PM both days.

Any Louisiana resident, ages two or older, without symptoms that wants to be tested will need to bring an ID and insurance card, if possible. They say that there are no out-of-pocket costs for the test and no one will be turned away based on insurance status.

