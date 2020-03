MONROE, La. -- The Pecanland Mall in Monroe has changed their operating hours and postponed the Easter bunny experience in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning on Monday, the Pecanland Mall will only be open between noon and 7 pm every day except for Sunday, when the hours are now slated for noon to 6 pm. Some stores inside of the mall may implement their own policies for operating hours or temporary closures. Click here to find the most up-to-date operating hours.