WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, NBC News reported that the United States reached 1 million COVID-19 Deaths.

According to NBC News, the nation reached the grim milestone at a stunning speed. The U.S. surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths just 27 months after the country confirmed its first case. The reported stated that while deaths have slowed in recent weeks, about 360 people are still dying each day.