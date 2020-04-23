MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo is set to hold a COVID-19 and Tornado Response update Press Briefing on Thursday afternoon.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 pm at the Monroe Public Safety Center.
You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow: Indoor Herb Garden
- Honey Hole Insider: 4/23/2020
- Boil Advisory issued for Enterprise Water Works
- Monroe mayor to hold COVID-19 and Tornado response update briefing Thursday
- Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 update for April 23