Monroe mayor to hold COVID-19 and Tornado response update briefing Thursday

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo is set to hold a COVID-19 and Tornado Response update Press Briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 pm at the Monroe Public Safety Center.

