Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Monroe mayor to hold COVID-19 and Tornado response update briefing Thursday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo is set to hold a COVID-19 and Tornado Response update Press Briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 pm at the Monroe Public Safety Center.

You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories