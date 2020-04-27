LIVE NOW: Monroe mayor to give update on city’s response to COVID-19 and Easter Sunday Tornadoes

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo will give an update briefing on the city’s response to COVID-19 and the Easter Sunday Tornadoes on Monday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM at the Monroe Public Safety Center.

You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page.

