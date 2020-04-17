Monroe Mayor gives COVID-19 and Tornado response update Friday afternoon

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo held a press briefing on Friday to give a status update on the City of Monroe’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Easter Sunday tornadoes.

During the briefing, Mayor Mayo announced that Ouachita Parish currently is reporting 470 cases of COVID-19 along with 11 deaths. He reminded residents that the stay at home order is still in effect. He also said, “We cannot let our guard down because we have a long way to go.”

In regards to the Easter Sunday tornadoes, Mayor Mayo had a couple of updates.

According to the American Red Cross, 381 people are in hotels in Monroe, West Monroe, and Ruston at this time. Those people received vouchers that allowed them to stay in the hotel for up to 14 days, but Mayor Mayo says that they now only have about 8 days left. Local officials are in talks on how to help those affected once the voucher runs out.

Entergy announced that as of Friday morning power has been restored to all homes that can have power.

The Public Works Department for the City of Monroe made a couple of announcements as well. They have removed 300 tons of storm debris from Orange Street and the south side numbered streets. They have also removed 100 tons of storm debris from the Booker T. area.

Mayor Mayo also announced that the Hadley Street pump station is currently working, but it must be rebuilt entirely. The Plum Street pump station is now also working and the Plum Street underpass is now re-open. Mayo stated that all other city pump stations are working as normal.

