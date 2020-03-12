Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo releases statement on COVID-19

MONROE, La. — Following a Monroe Police Department press conference this afternoon, Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo gave a statement regarding COVID-19.

The statement included measures that are being taken by the City of Monroe to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Those measures include all city departments taking extra precautions to disinfect public facilities, Monroe Transit doing daily sanitation sprays of buses, and an executive order halting the disconnection of water service for Monroe customers over the next 60 days.

