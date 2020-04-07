WATCH: Monroe Mayor confirms second COVID-19 related death in Ouachita parish

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo said in a press conference on Tuesday that there has been a second COVID-19 related death in Ouachita Parish.

Currently, the Louisiana Department of Health Website is only reporting 1 death in Ouachita Parish.

Details are limited but we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

(Note: Article has been updated to say that Mayor Mayo has confirmed the death.)

