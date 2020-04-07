MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo said in a press conference on Tuesday that there has been a second COVID-19 related death in Ouachita Parish.
Currently, the Louisiana Department of Health Website is only reporting 1 death in Ouachita Parish.
Details are limited but we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
(Note: Article has been updated to say that Mayor Mayo has confirmed the death.)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- WATCH: Monroe Mayor confirms second COVID-19 related death in Ouachita parish
- WATCH: Gov. Edwards holds Tuesday COVID-19 update briefing
- Cameron Jordan, Jahri Evans, Darren Sproles named to NFL All-Decade Team
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
- 5-year-old Texas boy dies after being shot in head while making TikTok videos on balcony