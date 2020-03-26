Monroe City Hall and court closes after employee tests positive for Coronavirus

Monroe’s City Hall and court will close temporarily, after it was discovered an employee tested positive for COVID-19. This is first reported by our media partners at The News-Star.

Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo has announced Monroe City Hall and Monroe City Court will be closed effective March 26th thru March 29th after receiving word that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Jamie Mayo says, “Out of an abundance of caution, I feel it is in our employees’ best interest and safety that a deep cleaning and sanitation of both facilities be done to ensure a safe working environment. Regarding the employee who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, we ask you to keep that person in your prayers. I have been in communication with the supervisor in that particular division and instructed the supervisor to have all of the employees within that division to see their primary care physician for testing and make sure they observe the 14-day quarantine period prior to returning to work.”

At this time, unless otherwise notified, Monroe City Hall and Monroe City Court are expected to be open to employees only on Monday, March 30.

Visit our City of Monroe COVID-19 Update Webpage www.monroela.us/coronavirus for updates about city services and connections to valuable resources and information.

