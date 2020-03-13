Breaking News
Monroe Chamber postpones upcoming events

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

MONROE, La. — Today, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation closing all K-12 public schools beginning Monday, March 16 and halting all gatherings of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13.

As a result, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce has postponed the following events:

  • Congressional Update Luncheon with Congressman Ralph Abraham scheduled for March 18
  • The LABI Luncheon scheduled for March 19
  • The Chamber Board of Directors Meeting scheduled for March 19
  • The Secretary Don Pierson Luncheon scheduled for April 2
  • The Ambassadors Meeting, scheduled for April 7

The Monroe Chamber says that they want to do our part to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Ouachita Parish and apologize for any inconveniences this causes.

