Monroe Chamber postpones upcoming events

MONROE, La. — Today, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation closing all K-12 public schools beginning Monday, March 16 and halting all gatherings of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13.
As a result, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce has postponed the following events:
- Congressional Update Luncheon with Congressman Ralph Abraham scheduled for March 18
- The LABI Luncheon scheduled for March 19
- The Chamber Board of Directors Meeting scheduled for March 19
- The Secretary Don Pierson Luncheon scheduled for April 2
- The Ambassadors Meeting, scheduled for April 7
The Monroe Chamber says that they want to do our part to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Ouachita Parish and apologize for any inconveniences this causes.