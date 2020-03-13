Monroe Chamber postpones upcoming events

MONROE, La. — Today, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation closing all K-12 public schools beginning Monday, March 16 and halting all gatherings of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13.

As a result, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce has postponed the following events:

Congressional Update Luncheon with Congressman Ralph Abraham scheduled for March 18

The LABI Luncheon scheduled for March 19

The Chamber Board of Directors Meeting scheduled for March 19

The Secretary Don Pierson Luncheon scheduled for April 2

The Ambassadors Meeting, scheduled for April 7

The Monroe Chamber says that they want to do our part to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Ouachita Parish and apologize for any inconveniences this causes.