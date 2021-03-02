Mississippi governor rolls back COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1549. The order will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. on March 3, 2021, and stay in effect until March 31.

Starting Wednesday they’ll be no mask requirments coming down from the state level to people out in public or social distancing policies for businesses. Governor Tate Reeves made these announcements in what he hopes is his last Coronavirus executive order.

Wednesday is going to be the first day in about a year no counties or cities are ordered by the governor’s office to wear a mask or limit how many people can come into your restaurant or store. This however was followed by Dr. Thomas Dobbs urging everyone to not let their guard down.

Governor Tate Reeves pointed to declines in hospitalizations guaranteeing any new Covid-19 patient to have a hospital bed across the state and fewer cases from 2020 peaks as the drive behind this announcement.

“At the peak, Mississippi had 1,450 patients COVID Patients that are COVID positive in our hospital beds,” Gov. Reeves explained. “That number is 420 today,” he added. “We were at about 360 total number of ICU beds with COVID-19 patients. That number is 120 today.”

But the governor did follow with he encourages businesses and individuals to now make their own decisions which would quote “be smart” and listen to Dr. Thomas Dobbs and his team. Dobbs made it clear people need to keep their guard up and he’ll still wear a mask.

“For people over 65 or if you’re someone with a chronic medical condition over the age of 16 that puts you at higher risk we are strongly recommending you do not attend any social activities or any mass gatherings at all,” Dr. Dobbs said. “Until you get vaccinated.”

“If you go into a bar without a mask and you’re 75 years old and have pre-existing conditions you’re taking a risk,” Gov. Tate Reeves followed with. “That may be a risk you’re willing to take, it’s not a risk I would be willing to take if I were you in that category.”

Department of Health charts does show current hospital stats and positive cases as low as they were towards the end of spring. But Gov. Reeves admitted the recent ice storms could have an influence on those numbers impacting this decision.

“There was definitely less testing in Mississippi because there was ice from Hattiesburg all the way up North all over the state,” Gov. Reeves stated. “So there’s no doubt about that. Our total numbers were less than they would have been in terms of positive cases.”

Mask mandates are still in place for the time being for any student in K-12th grade going to school. All indoor games and venues must still be capped at 50% but outdoor events have no limit for attendance.

City and County governments can still implement their own mask mandates and social distancing guidelines under this executive order if they see fit. There have been different reactions from mayors like Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson and George Flaggs of Vicksburg stating they will keep their own in place. Mayor Richard White of Byram however is following the governor’s lead and lifting his.

A copy of executive order 1549 can be found here.