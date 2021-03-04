Mississippi expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for anyone 50+

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the state expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to anyone 50-years of age or older.

Patients can reach out to their local healthcare providers, hospital or pharmacy for more information about how to receive the vaccine. They can also schedule drive-thru appointments at http://covidvaccine.UMC.edu.

Earlier this week, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available starting Thursday, March 4.

