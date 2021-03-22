LIVE: Mississippi governor addresses one millionth COVID-19 vaccination in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Monday, March 22, to provide an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in the state.

He announced on Twitter that the state administered the one millionth COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. All Mississippians are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

People can get vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites in counties across the state, at private clinics and community health centers and some pharmacies, like Walmart and Walgreens.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Trustmark Park vaccine site. If the livestream does not work, click here to watch the news conference.