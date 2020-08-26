MIS-C cases rise to 57 in Louisiana, deaths remain at 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that the number of MIS-C cases related to the coronavirus in children has risen by six.

The number of cases now stands at 57.

Breaking that down, LDH states that 34 boys and 23 girls have been diagnosed with MIS-C.

The median age of a child who has MIS-C in Louisiana is seven.

LDH defines MIS-C as “a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The cause of MIS-C is unknown but many children with this condition had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”