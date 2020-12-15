Mayor of Mangham passes away from COVID-19, police chief says

WEST MONROE, La. — Johnny Natt, the Mayor for the Town of Mangham, has passed away.
According to Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming, Mayor Natt passed away from COVID-19 on Monday night.
The Mangham Police Department announced the loss of Mayor Natt on their Facebook page in a December 15 post.
