Mayor Mayo to hold briefing on Monroe’s response to spread of COVID-19

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo is scheduled to hold a press briefing this afternoon to give the latest updates on the City of Monroe’s response to the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Mayo is set to speak at 2 pm at Monroe City Hall.

We will stream the press briefing live here and on our Facebook page.

