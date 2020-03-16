Mayor Mayo to hold briefing on Monroe’s response to spread of COVID-19

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo is scheduled to hold a press briefing this afternoon to give the latest updates on the City of Monroe’s response to the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Mayo is set to speak at 2 pm at Monroe City Hall.
We will stream the press briefing live here and on our Facebook page.
