Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus concerns

FILE – In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard during the first round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Augusta National decided Friday, March 13, 2020, to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date. Ridley did not say when it would be held. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(WWLP) – According to Fred S. Ridley, August National Golf Club Chairman, the Master Tournaments, Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, and Chip and Putt National Finals will all be postponed.

Dates for the tournament and the other events have not been decided yet.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date. We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.” – Fred S. Ridley, August National Golf Club Chairman

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.