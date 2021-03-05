Mass vaccination event to take place at Monroe Civic Center on Mar. 16 & 17

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MONROE, La. — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center, the City of Monroe, and the Louisiana Department of Health for Region 8 will be hosting a mass vaccination event at the Monroe Civic Center later this month.

The event will take place on March 16 and 17 from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM. The event is open to eligible residents but appointments will be required.

On Tuesday, March 16, the event will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Residents who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not have to schedule a follow up appointment.

On Wednesday, March 17, the event will offer the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses and residents who receive this vaccine will have a follow up appointment four weeks after the initial dose.

Residents who meet any of the following criteria will be eligible to receive the vaccine:

65 and older

Healthcare workers

K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel

Law enforcement and first responders

Pregnant persons

55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Registration for the event does not open until Monday, March 8. If you would like to schedule an appointment for the mass vaccination event, you can call 318-626-0050, option “0” during normal business hours or set up an account with MyChart beginning Monday, March 8.