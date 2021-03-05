Mass vaccination event to take place at Monroe Civic Center on Mar. 16 & 17

MONROE, La. — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center, the City of Monroe, and the Louisiana Department of Health for Region 8 will be hosting a mass vaccination event at the Monroe Civic Center later this month.
The event will take place on March 16 and 17 from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM. The event is open to eligible residents but appointments will be required.
On Tuesday, March 16, the event will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Residents who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not have to schedule a follow up appointment.
On Wednesday, March 17, the event will offer the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses and residents who receive this vaccine will have a follow up appointment four weeks after the initial dose.
Residents who meet any of the following criteria will be eligible to receive the vaccine:
- 65 and older
- Healthcare workers
- K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel
- Law enforcement and first responders
- Pregnant persons
- 55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Registration for the event does not open until Monday, March 8. If you would like to schedule an appointment for the mass vaccination event, you can call 318-626-0050, option “0” during normal business hours or set up an account with MyChart beginning Monday, March 8.