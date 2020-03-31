March 31 COVID-19 update: 523 cases, 8 deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 523 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday. This is up 50 new cases from Monday.

The governor said there is one new death due to the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to eight.

The latest death was an individual over the age of 65, according to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are three new counties in Arkansas with cases: Columbia, Newton and Perry.

The state on Monday reported 473 cases and 62 hospitalizations.