Louisiana State Board of Dentistry nixes “non-essential, routine” procedures for at least one month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — If you have a dentist appointment anytime soon, this message is for you.
The Louisiana Department of Health disseminated this message on their website:
ALL NON-ESSENTIAL, ROUTINE DENTAL PROCEDURES PROHIBITED BEGINNING MARCH 18, 2020, FOR AT LEAST 30 DAYS***
The Louisiana Department of Health has directed that all routine, non-essential dental procedures be prohibited beginning March 18, 2020, until at least April 16, 2020. All dental providers are directed to contact their clients and families to notify them. Please see the official memorandum HERE.