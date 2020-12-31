Louisiana sees uptick in confirmed MIS-C cases, three children currently in the hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since December 9, there has been an increase in confirmed MIS-C cases within Louisiana.
In that time, the state has seen the number of confirmed MIS-C cases rise to 109.
That is an increase of 10 confirmed MIS-C cases over the last three weeks.
There have been five confirmed deaths related to MIS-C, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
There are currently three children in Louisiana who are hospitalized for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.
On the good side, 101 children have been discharged from the hospital after being diagnosed with MIS-C.
The median age of a child in the state with a confirmed MIS-C case is seven years old.
The CDC defines an MIS-C case as:
- The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization
- No other plausible diagnoses
- Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms
