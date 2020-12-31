Louisiana sees uptick in confirmed MIS-C cases, three children currently in the hospital

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since December 9, there has been an increase in confirmed MIS-C cases within Louisiana.

In that time, the state has seen the number of confirmed MIS-C cases rise to 109.

That is an increase of 10 confirmed MIS-C cases over the last three weeks.

There have been five confirmed deaths related to MIS-C, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are currently three children in Louisiana who are hospitalized for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

On the good side, 101 children have been discharged from the hospital after being diagnosed with MIS-C.

The median age of a child in the state with a confirmed MIS-C case is seven years old.

The CDC defines an MIS-C case as: